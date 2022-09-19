Ananya Panday channels her inner foodie as she enjoys ‘schezwan cheese dosa’ and ‘paneer hungama’; Check

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Apart from acting, the Khaali Peeli actress is a fitness icon for many, but she has never shied away from flaunting her foodie side on social media. You can often see her indulging in decadent desserts and various desi meals. In fact, Ananya once also revealed that she loves having butter chicken, cheesy naan, sooji ka halwa and many other things! So, it goes without saying that Ananya’s foodie adventures are bound to make you drool. And her recent post is just proof of that!

On Sunday night, Ananya channeled her inner foodie as she took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the food she enjoyed. Sharing a video of her eating a dosa, Ananya captioned it, “nothing like a schezwan cheese dosa.” Another picture showcased a paneer dish which she captioned as, “Paneer Hungama.”