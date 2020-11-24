Ananya Panday channels her inner foodie as she reunites with her ‘bae burger’ in Dubai; See PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying in Dubai, has shared stunning photos of herself wherein she channeled her inner foodie. Take a look at the pictures.

Ananya Panday is currently having a whale of a time in Dubai and the diva is making the most of it. From chilling out to binging on her favourite burgers, the Student of the Year 2 star is leaving no stone unturned to make her trip a memorable one. Amid all this, she has also been very active on social media as she has been dropping glimpses from her vacay. Keeping up with this trajectory, the young actress has shared two stunning photos of herself wherein she can be seen channelizing her inner foodie.

Taking to her photo-sharing app, Ananya shared the pictures that show her sitting on a bench and feasting on a burger and some fries. While one of the photos show her eating the burger, the other sees her turning emotional post taking a bite. Alongside the post, she writes, “Literally me every Sunday when I’m reunited w my burger (bae).” One simply cannot miss Ananya’s expressions as she binges on her favourite burger. The Khaali Peeli star looks lovely in an all-black outfit. She sports a black bra with matching leggings and ties her hair into a ponytail.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Chunky Panday’s daughter was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. She also has a pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

