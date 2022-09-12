Ananya Panday channels her inner kid on the streets of Rome and shows what her dreams are made of; PICS

Ananya Panday is currently having a gala time in Italy as she is on a break. The actress is making all her fans go gaga over her pictures and videos from Italy and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her and would want to pack your bags and jet off to Rome. Today too the Gehraiyaan star took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures and videos of her from the streets of Rome as she could be seen channeling her inner child.

In the first picture, we can see the diva looking pretty in a pink dress as she poses in front of the famous monument, the Colosseum. The next is a video of her riding the electric bike on the streets of Rome. Ananya wore a pink halter neck dress with floral patterns on it and paired it with flip-flops. The actress gave a touristy vibe as she roamed around the beautiful city. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk.”