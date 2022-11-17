Ananya Panday clicked with Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale; Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor are all hearts

November 16 was indeed a special day for Ananya Panday as she got clicked with popular Hollywood celebrities like Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk to name a few. Have a look at the glimpses.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Updated on Nov 17, 2022 03:47 AM IST  |  5.1K
Ananya Panday got clicked with celebrities like Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk to name a few. (Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram page)
The 24-year-old Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was on cloud nine on Wednesday as soon as she met and got clicked with high-profile Hollywood celebrities like Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk to name a few. The Student Of The Year 2 actor is currently in New York, USA to attend an event. Soon after she got clicked with these notable celebrities, Ananya Panday dropped an Instagram post that has now received comments from Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor. 

Ananya Panday’s post draws comments from Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, has dropped pictures from an event in the USA. Here, she has got the opportunity to meet and get clicked with Hollywood models and actors like Freida Pinto, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk. 

The Indian-American actress Freida Pinto, for those unaware, is best known for her 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. In February 2009, this film won eight out of ten Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Lucy Hale is best known for her Netflix series Pretty Little Liars. Irina Shayk made her acting debut as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2014 film Hercules.

Soon after this development, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments section with special messages. Have a look!

Popular Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has liked the post as well. 

Ananya Panday’s Work Front

Panday will next appear in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and later in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

