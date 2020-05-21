Ananya Panday clings to dad Chunky Panday as she poses with sis Rysa and mom Bhavana in a childhood photo

An adorable throwback photo of Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa, dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana is doing rounds on social media. Check it out.

Actress Ananya Panday is currently spending time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown and often shares updates on social media with fans about what she is up to. From chilling at home with sister Rysa, dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana to pampering herself at home, Ananya is surely making the most of the lockdown. While the Pati Patni Aur Woh star often shares her own childhood photos that light up the internet, sometimes her fans too stumble upon unseen pictures that go viral on the internet.

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon an adorable family photo of Ananya with her parents from childhood that is bound to leave her fans in awe. In the childhood photo, we can see Ananya with spectacles and a pink hoodie as she clings to her dad Chunky Panday. Along with this, Ananya’s cute expression while the photo is being taken is what manages to steal all your attention. The adorable family photo also had Ananya’s sister Rysa being held by mom Bhavana in her arms.

Also Read|Ananya Panday REVEALS her and sister Rysa's 'big mood post eating cake' with a throwback picture

A day back, Ananya had shared another childhood photo with her loved ones and it went viral on the internet. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and now, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, it may get postponed owing to the lockdown. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda. She is also a part of Shakun Batra’s film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday’s childhood photo with family:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×