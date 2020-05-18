Ananya Panday comes to Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter’s mind when asked by fan about his favourite animal

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Khaali Peeli. The duo often pokes fun at each other. Recently, in an ‘Ask Me’ session, a fan asked Ishaan about his favourite animal. He shared a still of Ananya from the film.

Often while working with each other, co-actors end up becoming friends. Speaking of this, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday seemed to have hit it off pretty well while working with each other in their upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. The two will be seen in the thriller film that is scheduled to release in June. However, ahead of that, often Ananya and Ishaan poke fun at each other on social media. And, once again, Ishaan seems to have done the same on Instagram.

In a recent ‘Ask Me’ session, fans asked several things to Ishaan and he responded to some of them. One of the things a fan asked Ishaan was about his favourite animal in the world. On being asked about his favourite animal, Ananya came to Ishaan’s mind and he shared a still of the young actress from his film Khaali Peeli. Not just this, Ishaan came up with a cute name for Ananya while sharing her photo and calling her his favourite animal.

Also Read|Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter misses his ‘main jammer’ Ananya Panday as he jams in a BTS video; WATCH

Ishaan wrote, “@ananyapanday An Anya-roo.” The film in which Ananya and Ishaan have worked together is Khaali Peeli and major portions of the film have been shot previously. However, with some portion remaining, Ishaan and Ananya may shoot the same post the lockdown. While shooting for the film, Ishaan and Ananya often used to share photos from the sets as a treat for the fans. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The film is originally slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Check out Ishaan’s reply to a fan about Ananya Panday:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×