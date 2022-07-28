Ananya Panday confesses she finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’ to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7

It isn’t every day that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart. But Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making it happen week on week! In its fourth episode, superstar and the most trending crush among B-town ladies, Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Ananya Panday takes the conversation further with her direct and some not-so-direct revelation about her love life and interests.

Ananya Panday said, “I am the most indiscreet person on this planet.” However, when notoriously quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past. For the star who has been fast rising the rungs of popularity ever since her debut in 2019. Her cryptic answer left her co-star and fans debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heartthrobs. However, it was not all disappointment for the fashion diva did let viewers know about her newest crush when she revealed "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot"!

Even temptations of manifestations coming true on the Koffee With Karan couch could not coax Ananya Panday out of her shell to reveal her current love interest. Karan Johar finally hung his boots, saying, “Trust me, this doll can have a ball.” For now, fans will have to wait it out and see if finding someone hot can manifest into a relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has her first Pan India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sara Ali Khan make statement in casuals as they get clicked in city; PICS