Ananya Panday CONFIRMS cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as she wishes Ranveer Singh on birthday; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release in a few weeks, and the excitement for the movie is sky-high. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the big screen after 7 years. The trailer of the film released a few days ago, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday dancing with Ranveer Singh in a peppy dance number. It was last year that Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in special appearances in the film. Meanwhile, post the release of the trailer, Karan Johar confirmed that there are three cameos, however, he didn't reveal any names. Now, Ananya Panday has confirmed her appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as she dropped a BTS picture from the song shoot from the film to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Ananya Panday confirms her cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as she wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and wishes for the Bollywood actor have been pouring in from his friends, fans and loved ones. Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram story on Thursday, and shared a BTS picture from the song shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, thus confirming her cameo in the film. In the picture, she is seen posing with Ranveer, and Karan Johar. We can't see her outfit clearly in the picture, but we can see a glimpse of the fringed red outfit that she is seen wearing in the small glimpse in the trailer. Meanwhile, Ranveer is also seen wearing the same blingy jacket that he has worn for the song in the trailer. "Happy Birthday Ran Ran aka Rocky (heart emoji) Wish you the best best always," wrote Ananya Panday, while wishing Ranveer. Check out her Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar went live on Instagram recently, during which he answered fans' questions about Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When asked if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, KJo replied, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." However, he added that SRK's blessings are with them.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

