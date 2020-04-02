Ananya Panday on Coronavirus lockdown: Everything is postponed leading to losses, but health is more important

Ananya Panday is among the stars whose shootings of two films Khaali Peeli and one with Vijay Deverakonda got postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Having been at work since she started her career, Ananya shared what she feels about the lockdown. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has brought life to a standstill and in India, since the nationwide lockdown was announced, shootings of films also have been stalled. Speaking about the same, Ananya Panday mentioned to a daily that the lockdown did affect her films and everything else but she also understood that health takes precedence over anything else. The Khaali Peeli actress has been making use of self-quarantine time to have fun at home with her sister Rysa Panday and also indulge in self-care sessions.

However, while talking to Hindustan Times, Ananya revealed that she had been shooting back to back films since she made her debut and didn’t take a break for more than a day. Panday said that due to this Coronavirus lockdown, she has been home for the longest time. The young star also mentioned that she has been trying to make the most of this time at home but is also missing her work. Panday hoped that the crisis would be over soon and that she could go back to work.

Talking about the lockdown, Ananya said, “ It has affected my work and everyone else’s as well. Everything is postponed, leading to major losses but health is more important than anything else.” On people defying self quarantine and violating lockdown, Ananya said, “They should understand why we are self isolating ourselves. I am not socialising with my friends and we must take precautions. Only then we can stop this virus from spreading further.”

Ananya Panday self-isolating at home:

On the work front, Ananya was shooting for Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur’s film when the lockdown was announced. Also, the other film she was shooting for was Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Both the film’s schedule had to be postponed owing to the Coronavirus spread and lockdown. Khaali Peeli has only one day of shoot remaining, Panday had told a daily earlier. Khaali Peeli will bring together Ananya and Ishaan for the first time and it is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from it, Ananya will also kick off shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

