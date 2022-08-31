Ananya Panday craves for 'masala chai' as she enjoys reading during sunset; PIC

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. The star kid also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting titbits.

Maintaining the trajectory, the Student of The Year 2 actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of herself, sitting in a lawn. She is seen reading a book while enjoying the beautiful sunset in the backdrop. She donned a kurta and tied her hair in a bun. She captioned the picture, “All I need (sunset emoji) (and a cup of masala chai wouldn’t hurt)”

Have a look at Ananya’s picture:

On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets the attention of others. It also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and the film was a massive hit. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.