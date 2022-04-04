Ananya Panday craves for ‘sense of neutrality’ after Gehraiyaan & searches for honest characters

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses of the current times. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan and her performance in the film was appreciated and loved by many. Well, the actress has a lot of exciting projects lined up in her kitty and we are sure that the fans cannot wait to see her rock the silver screen. In a recent interview with Cosmo India, Ananya opened up about a lot of things including her excitement to get back to work after the lockdown, her inclination towards honest characters and more.

There was a time amidst the lockdown when Ananya Panday had shared that she couldn’t wait to get back to work, so what state is she in currently? The actress revealed that she is feeling more enthusiastic than ever before. She said that after the Gehraiyaan teaser had dropped last year, there have been so many conversations, opinions and much excitement around the film and their performances; hence, she is looking to be completely blank before she begins working on her next film. Ananya quipped that she is craving a sense of neutrality and wants to spend some time pondering over what others thought of her performance and also what she thinks of her own work.

When the Gehraiyaan star was asked if she is finding herself leaning towards more layered characters, Ananya replied that she is looking towards more honest characters of any sort. More than layered she is searching for honesty in the story and its message, what the filmmakers and writers are trying to say.

Ananya Panday had once said that women in films are portrayed either as the b***h or the bechari. Elaborating on this statement, the Gehraiyaan star said that even though artists and performers think that they are doing something different, they could still be putting women in a box. She concluded by saying that it is such a great time to be an actor right now as people are taking that leap of faith and investing in women and their stories.

