Ananya Panday credits THIS person for choosing Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL; recalls moment when she said yes to the film: ‘I was over the moon’

Within five years of her career in Hindi cinema, Ananya Panday has now carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her latest choice of projects, witty interviews and how she remains vocal about social issues, say it all. The young star recently credited her mom, Bhavana Pandey for choosing Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. Ananya recalled that the actress felt 'over the moon' when she agreed to do the film.

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday spilled the beans about wishing to work with Vikramaditya Motwane even before her career began in 2019. Ananya shared that it happened as her mom, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey was obsessed with Motwane's 2010 film, Udaan.

Recalling what Bhavana told her about Udaan, the CTRL star stated that whenever The Fabulous Lives... actress watches it, she cries "without fail". Despite knowing the climax, Bhavana gets emotional every time, the young star added.

“That's why when he offered me the film, I was over the moon and so excited to be able to work with him. I'm so happy that one of his films is part of my filmography also," the CTRL actress said.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial, Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Ananya was cast alongside Tiger Shroff and then-newcomer Tara Sutaria in SOTY 2. It was a sequel to Student of the Year (2010), starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra as leads.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Motwane started his career as an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. Vikramaditya helmed his debut film, Udaan in 2010 which starred Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor.

The filmmaker has also directed movies like Lootera, Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero, and AK vs AK. As a producer, he has worked in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Queen, NH10, Udta Punjab, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, and others.

Ananya Panday's CTRL premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024. It also stars Vihaan Samat of Mismatched fame. In the cyber-thriller film, Ananya plays the role of Nalini Awasthi aka Nella and Vihaan is cast as her boyfriend, Joe Mascarenhas.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday praises Janhvi Kapoor for Jr. NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 amid criticism; says 'People believe commercial cinema is easy'