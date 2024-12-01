Ananya Panday ‘cursed’ dad Chunky Panday for making her do Liger: ‘We are not doing…’ 

Success and failures of films are a part of an actor's career, and often, they lead to important realizations for them. Recently, Ananya Panday shared how she has had the most disagreements with her father and actor, Chunky Panday, over their contrasting film choices. Further, she revealed she blames him for making her do Liger, one of the biggest flops in her career, and admits she was 'upset' over its failure at the box office window.

Ananya Panday sat down for a candid conversation with her father, Chunky Panday, on We Are Yuvaa's YouTube channel. The father-daughter, known for their loving and fun bond, shared some important insights about their relationship in the show.

During the conversation, Ananya mentioned that she is unlikely to work with her father again after the failure of their last film together. For those aware, the duo has only shared the screen space in one film, Liger, which was a major flop at the box office.

The Call Me Bae actress shared she was sad and disheartened over the failure of the highly-anticipated film starring renowned actor Vijay Deverakonda, where Chunky chimed in and added she 'cursed' him for making her do it.

She stated, "We are not doing a film together again." But, her father chimed in and said sometimes it is essential to just go and do a film, but the 26-year-old mentioned, "No, you are not allowed to give me advice after Liger."

They also discussed their contrasting film choices. Chunky shared he often suggests his views to his daughter about films based on his experience as an actor from the 80s and 90s when he did more mainstream films.

He said, "We have had the maximum arguments at home on what kind of films she should do" and added doing commercial films was in the DNA of the CTRL actress.

Ananya admitted that she had admired commercial films since she was a kid and liked to do them, but she always felt it was the only kind of film to exist.

She said, "The kind of movies I watched also were those commercial films, and I still love those; I would still love to be a part of those, but that was all I could see like I only wanted to do that. I didn't know that there was anything else."

However, working in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, exposed her to a more creative side of cinema and made her introspect as an actor as she admired the creative side of filmmaking.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. She will be next seen in an untitled film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Madhavan. Moreover, she also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya in the pipeline.

