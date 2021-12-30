Ananya Panday is a cutie as she explores Ranthambore National Park in New Year vacay PICS; Here's WHAT she saw

Like many other celebs in Btown, Ananya Panday also has jetted off for a New Year vacation and well, her destination seems to be away from the hustle and bustle into the wild. Don't believe us? Well, Ananya's new photos will be enough to convince you that the Gehraiyaan actress will be ringing in the New Year 2022 in the wild of Ranthambore National Park. On Thursday, Ananya shared gorgeous photos on social media and left netizens curious about what all animals she spotted in the jungle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared several photos and videos as she went on a jungle safari in Ranthambore. In the photos, she is seen going around the jungle and exploring the wild. Not just this, Ananya is seen soaking in the cool breeze and sunshine as she tries to look for wild animals. The Gehraiyaan actress showed fans that she spotted a deer and crocodiles as she went about exploring the jungle. Ananya also shared a beautiful photo while sitting in front of a bonfire and soaking in the winter vibes.

Take a look:

While Ananya explores the wild, she also has been in the headlines for her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Today, stills of Vijay and Puri Jagannadh have been shared on social media and fans are waiting to see the final glimpse of the much awaited actioner. The film is backed by Karan Johar and Ananya is playing the lead with Vijay.

Besides this, Ananya will be seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

