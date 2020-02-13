Ananya Panday on cyberbullying: I have gotten so much hate than I used to get before

Ananya Panday was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 donning floral denim that cropped right above her ankles and paired it with a colourfully printed tee tucked in.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar stunned the audience with her amazing performance as Tapasya Singh in the movie. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has now and then managed to become the talk of the town due to her spunky acting in films and her cool looks. Recently, Ananya was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She kept it casual in floral denim that cropped right above her ankles and paired it with a colourfully printed tee tucked in.

During the Q & A session at LFW 2020, Ananya was asked about cyberbullying and the initiative that she has taken to help people who go through it. The Student Of The Year 2 actress said, "I feel that after starting So+ve I have gotten so much hate than I used to get before. But I feel like I am just happy. I feel that I have at least stopped one person from saying something negative and that is my mission accomplished. And for me, the whole point of this was to just speak up and create awareness and take that first step as I felt no one was taking the first step and I was like why am I complaining about it, I should do something about it."

Check out Ananya Panday's video here:

Talking about Khaali Peeli, Ananya and Ishaan shot recently in Wai, Maharashtra and reportedly, the two did their stunts on their own. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli’s first look was released in January in which Ananya and Ishaan were caught in the frame while shooting in a taxi. Khaali Peeli will be released on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

