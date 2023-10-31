Ananya Panday dances to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Kajra Re at Call Me Bae wrap up bash; Watch

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives, and she was accompanied by her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur. Warm wishes poured in from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joined in to extend his birthday greetings to the Dream Girl 2 actress. He shared an unseen video of Ananya Panday dancing to Kajra Re at the Call Me Bae wrap-up bash.

Ananya Panday hits the dance floor and grooves to the song Kajra Re

On her 25th birthday, Ananya Panday received warm wishes from Orry, who took to his Instagram stories to share multiple posts, celebrating the actress. He also posted a video featuring Ananya grooving to the iconic Kajra Re song from the movie Bunty aur Babli, originally performed by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, with her friends.

The video was filmed at the Call Me Bae wrap-up bash, held recently in Mumbai. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a stunning strappy red and black floral bodycon dress. With her hair left open, the actress sported minimal makeup, adding to her stylish and chic appearance.

Orry also posted a few more pictures from the event, showcasing moments where Ananya is striking poses with him and Collin D'Cunha.

Ananya Panday shares a peek as she celebrates birthday in Maldives

Celebrating her 25th birthday, Ananya Panday shared moments from the special day on her Instagram. In the post, the Student of the Year 2 actress expressed her gratitude, happiness, and a touch of mystique.

She wrote, "25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign."

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday's most recent role was in Dream Girl 2, where she played the character of Pari Srivastav. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the film achieved success at the box office. Ananya's next project on the horizon is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also has Call Me Bae in her kitty.