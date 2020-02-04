Ananya Panday dancing to Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's Aankh Maarey has fans swooning over her; VIDEO

Ananya Panday's dancing video has been doing the rounds on the web and well, fans are definitely all hearts over it. Check it out.

Ananya Panday is the newest Queen B of Bollywood and ever since she made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, the actress has become a favourite of the audience. Even long before the actress stepped into Bollywood, she managed to develop a fan following that loves her and well, continues to do so even now, when she has multiple films lined up ahead of her, all of which we are looking forward to.

Now, Ananya recently attended a wedding of her friend and while we definitely were bowled over by the photos of the outfits from the same, it looks like inside videos and photos are still a thing. And so, a video of the actress from the wedding has been doing the rounds on social media, one shared by a fan club where she can be seen dancing to Sara Ali Khan and 's track from Simmba, Aankh Maarey. She looks ultra pretty in a black lehenga choli, and we love the look just as much as her dancing here as well.

Check out Ananya Panday's video right here:

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently gearing up for upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli and the duo are often snapped ahead of their dance classes together. Apart from that, she is also going to be seen in a film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

Credits :Instagram

