Ananya Panday decodes story behind her nickname ACP; says, ‘I want to give credits to paparazzi for how creative they are…’

Ananya Panday has surprised everyone with her recent performances, and fans are always eager to learn more about her. In a recent interview, she shared that the paparazzi nicknamed her ‘ACP’ during a police event, and she was taken aback by their creativity. She also mentioned that she attempted to ask them to use different names, but it hasn't been successful.

The paparazzi in Mumbai have gained considerable fame over the years, and fans often enjoy their videos in which they creatively address celebrities by different names. In a recent interview with Midday, Ananya Panday shared that the paparazzi gave her the nickname ACP, highlighting their impressive creativity.

She said, "I want to give credit to paps for how creative they are. It was a police show that happened known as Umang. So, it was happening. I went there, and I was posing for the paps, and they started calling me ACP because of Ananya Chunky Panday and also because I think it was a police show."

Initially, the CTRL actress thought that the paparazzi came up with ACP for fun in the context of the police event. However, she was surprised when photographers used the nickname to address her at different events, and it remains with her to this day.

The Dream Girl 2 actress admitted asking the photojournalists to address her by different names. But, they always come back to using ACP. Further, the host asked Panday if she tried to ask them to call her 'Bae' while referencing her popular character from her recent web series Call Me Bae.

In her response, Ananya agreed and mentioned, "I did get called Bae, but it sounded like 'ae,' 'bae,' and 'chal bae,' so then I was like, okay, let's just go back to ACP."

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series, CTRL, alongside Vihaan Samat. Recently, it was announced that her next film, Shankara, will co-star Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The story revolves around C. Sankaran Nair and is set in the pre-independence era.

