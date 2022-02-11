Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant & Dhairya urge fans to watch Gehraiyaan: From our homes to yours

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday has grabbed headlines for many things. From exploring complex modern to bold scenes, the film became the talk-of-the-town ever since the trailer was out. The movie which was set to release on February 11, hit the OTT platforms a few hours ago. The Gehraiyaan cast gathered together as their film started streaming on Amazon Prime. Talking to social media handles, Ananya, Deepika, and Siddhant shared a glimpse and urged fans to watch and enjoy their movie.

In the photograph, the star cast along with the director Shakun Batra can be seen posing for a selfie in front of their television. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Ananya wrote, “and FINALLY our film is now yours #GehraiyaanOnPrime out nowwwwwww goo gooo gooo WATCH nowwwww, today, tomorrow, day after, everyday!!!!” Deepika shared a similar post and in her caption, she wrote, “Gehraiyaan…Our labour of love, NOW LIVE on Amazon Prime Video!” Meanwhile, Siddhant also took to his gram and wrote, “Popcorn ki seeti bajj gai! From our homes to yours Watch it now only on @primevideoin! #gehraiyaanonprime”. Fans bombarded their post with fire and heart emoticons. Even Dhairya Karwa shared the identical post and said, “Our film in now yours.”

Take a look:



Several celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others have already reviewed the movie and praised the star cast. Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. Directed by Shakun Batra, the complex relationship drama is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.