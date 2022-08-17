Ananya Panday defines class in grey suit and black corset top as she promotes Liger in Indore; PICS

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 and then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. And so far, her sartorial choices have been nothing less than gorgeous. From stunning suits to trendy coordinated fits and summer prints mini dresses, Ananya had worn it all for Liger promotions. The actress also cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram and has been sharing her gorgeous promotional looks with her fans.

Meanwhile, for the latest promotional event in Indore, the Khaali Peeli actress Ananya slipped into a classy grey pant suit paired with a black corset top. She styled her outfit with middle-parted open straight tresses and statement earrings. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “Indoor in Indore #Liger25thAugust.” In the pictures, Ananya is seen posing for the camera in style. As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, her fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Dharma movies commented, “Our Liger-ess.”

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.