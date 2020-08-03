Ananya Panday demands kisses galore from sis Rysa as she shares throwback video on Rakshabandhan

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli.

Today, as the nation celebrates the festival of Rakshabandhan, Bollywood celebs took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for their siblings. From ’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Kriti Sanon, and others, a host of stars took to social media to share rakhi photos and Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday shared a throwback video from her archives wherein we can see Ananya kissing her new-born younger sister Rysa Pandey. In the said video, while in one video, we can see Ananya Panday kissing Rysa, in the other video, trying to kiss a grown-up Rysa while Rysa is trying to evade the lens.

Alongside the video, Ananya wrote, “’ll always protect you as long as u let me give u kisses happy Rakhi lil Rys pudding #RakshaBandhan #ThenVsNow.” Soon after, Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter trolled the actress as he wrote, “aw show ur two teeth that have fallen in the second video also…” Also, on the occasion of Friendship’s Day, when Ananya was asked to name a friend from the industry, she took Ishaan’s name as she said, “It is Ishaan Khatter for me. We are working together in a film- Khaali Peeli and I have really connected with him. He is a nice, easy and fun person and definitely someone I would reach out to ant any time of the day.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli and pan India film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday gets trolled by netizens for her views on nepotism

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×