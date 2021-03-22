Ananya Panday demonstrates how she actually wants to walk the runway; asks ‘Why can’t I walk like that?’

Ananya Panday shares a video of her explaining how she'd prefer walking the runway. Take a look at what she had to say.

Ananya Panday, who made her runway debut for Lakme Fashion Week, has been enjoying her time at the fashion show. The young starlet was seen munching on snacks right before her show and she is back with entertaining content from her makeup room once again. The diva was seen rocking Ruchika Sachdeva’s crop top and hand-pleated skirt combo, shared a hilarious video of herself on her social media handle. The hilarious video is bound to put a smile on anyone who watches it.

Ananya took to Instagram to post a video of her demonstrating the way she would actually want to walk the runway. In the video, we see the actress starting beginning her walk with a still face and slowly proceeds with a dramatic slow-motion run. The star adorably cracks up and asks her friends, “Why can’t I walk like that?”. The actress has a cheerful personality and lightens the air each time she steps into the room. The star looked stunning in her attire and posted videos of her twirling in the colourful outfit. The diva is also seen giggling after posing for the pictures.

Take a look at Ananya Panday Instagram stories:

The young star has been super busy with her upcoming projects. Ananya will be seen next in Puri Jagganadh’s much-anticipated film Liger next to Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will be releasing on September 9 PAN India in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The diva was last seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli which also starred Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read| Ananya Panday’s stylist reveals her pre fashion week ‘ritual’ sharing a video of her diet; Take a look

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×