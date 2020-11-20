Ananya Panday digs out perfect Flashback Friday treat as she drops childhood photos as bday wish for her Nani

Ananya Panday took to social media to share the cutest childhood photos with her maternal grandmother on her birthday. The photos showcase the SOTY 2 star as a baby and they'll will you over.

Actress Ananya Panday is extremely close to her family and never skips a chance to shower love on her close ones on social media. Speaking of which, Anany dropped the most endearing yet rare childhood photos with her maternal grandmother on the occasion of her birthday to make her day even more special. The SOTY 2 star shared the throwback photos on her Instagram story that were originally shared by her mom Bhavana Pandey. Ananya ensured that by her wish, her 'Nani' could feel special.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Khaali Peeli star shared two photos that were originally shared by her mom Bhavana. In the first photo, one could see baby Ananya being fed milk with a bottle by her Nani while she herself sipped on a drink. On the other hand, in another picture, a little young Ananya is seen clad in a black dress as she sits and poses next to her Nani. Little Ananya's style back then too was on point as we can see her with a cute bun in the second photo.

Sharing the photos, Ananya was all hearts for her maternal grandmother as she remembered her on her birthday. She wrote, "It's my Nani's birthday." The gorgeous star surely left fans in awe of her priceless childhood photos with her Nani.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, currently, Ananya is spending time at home after she returned to the city post a wrap on Goa's schedule of Shakun Batra's next. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being helmed by Shakun and produced by . Besides this, Ananya also has a pan-India project that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Also Read|When Ananya Panday revealed Varun Dhawan was her teen crush and wished to romance him on screen; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×