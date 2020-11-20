  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday digs out perfect Flashback Friday treat as she drops childhood photos as bday wish for her Nani

Ananya Panday took to social media to share the cutest childhood photos with her maternal grandmother on her birthday. The photos showcase the SOTY 2 star as a baby and they'll will you over.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: November 20, 2020 03:31 pm
ananya panday rare childhood photos with naniAnanya Panday digs out perfect Flashback Friday treat as she drops childhood photos as bday wish for her Nani
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Ananya Panday is extremely close to her family and never skips a chance to shower love on her close ones on social media. Speaking of which, Anany dropped the most endearing yet rare childhood photos with her maternal grandmother on the occasion of her birthday to make her day even more special. The SOTY 2 star shared the throwback photos on her Instagram story that were originally shared by her mom Bhavana Pandey. Ananya ensured that by her wish, her 'Nani' could feel special. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the Khaali Peeli star shared two photos that were originally shared by her mom Bhavana. In the first photo, one could see baby Ananya being fed milk with a bottle by her Nani while she herself sipped on a drink. On the other hand, in another picture, a little young Ananya is seen clad in a black dress as she sits and poses next to her Nani. Little Ananya's style back then too was on point as we can see her with a cute bun in the second photo. 

Sharing the photos, Ananya was all hearts for her maternal grandmother as she remembered her on her birthday. She wrote, "It's my Nani's birthday." The gorgeous star surely left fans in awe of her priceless childhood photos with her Nani. 

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, currently, Ananya is spending time at home after she returned to the city post a wrap on Goa's schedule of Shakun Batra's next. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being helmed by Shakun and produced by Karan Johar. Besides this, Ananya also has a pan-India project that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. 

Also Read|When Ananya Panday revealed Varun Dhawan was her teen crush and wished to romance him on screen; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

You may like these
When Ananya Panday revealed Varun Dhawan was her teen crush and wished to romance him on screen; WATCH
Ananya Panday shares a stylish PHOTO with Dhairya Karwa as she sends out a sweet birthday wish to him
When SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra pushed Ananya Panday into a river while rafting in Rishikesh; WATCH
Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive look; Wishes fans on Diwali with a heartfelt post; See Pics
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter glam it up as they arrive at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali bash: PHOTOS
Ananya Panday is back with her pun worthy caption as she dolls up in a red dress but has 'nowhere to go'
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

all kids are cute. whats special about her .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement