Ananya Panday digs out priceless childhood photos with cousin Alanna Panday to wish her ‘happy birthday’

Ananya Panday has her social media game sorted as she never misses to wish her close ones in the most adorable way. Speaking of this, on Monday, Ananya dropped the cutest photos with cousin Alanna Panday on her birthday and wished her in the sweetest way.

On Alanna’s birthday, Ananya took to Instagram to drop the cutest childhood photos with her cousin that are bound to leave you in awe. In the photos, a cute little Ananya could be seen posing with her cute cousin Alanna. In one of the photos, both Ananya and Alanna could be seen gearing up for a swim while in another, their goofy expressions steal the show. Another photo that Ananya shared featured Ananya, Alanna and Ahaan Panday as well. With each photo, Ananya shared a sweet memory and wished her cousin.

On one of the photos, Ananya wrote, “happy bday to my super sexy sister Lanshu love u the mostest @alannapanday.” On another photo featuring Alanna and Ahaan, Ananya wrote, “happiest around u two.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for Alanna Panday:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ananya has been spending time at home with her family amid the COVID 19 crisis. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she also had been shooting with Vijay Deverakonda for his pan-India film prior to the COVID 19 lockdown.

