Ananya Panday dishes major summer style goals in a bubblegum pink co-ord set; WATCH

Take cues from Ananya Panday for your next outing this summer! The actress is one of the most popular among the newbie actors in Bollywood. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya has always been a part of the limelight. Despite being only a few films old, she is quite popular, and enjoys a massive following on social media, where she treats fans to pictures and videos every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of videos, dishing out major fashion goals.

Last night, Ananya took to the story feature on Instagram, and shared a couple of boomerang videos with her followers. In the videos, the actress can be seen posing in front of the mirror, as he recorded herself in her closet. Ananya was seen dressing in a pink co-ord set which looked extremely adorable on her. She donned a spaghetti crop top, which she paired with a matching pink mini skirt with a knot detailing in the front. While she captioned the first video ‘bubblegum’, in the next boomerang video, she wrote, “Can’t stop at 1 can I (laughing emoji),” referring to posting two boomerang videos.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram stories:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger in the pipeline, where she will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she will also feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

