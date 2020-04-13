Ananya Panday ditches glam look as she poses in bathrobe & sunglasses to video chat with her friend; PHOTOS

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Fighter starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ishaan Khatter starring Khaali Peeli

Since all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are obviously aren’t getting treated to paparazzi photos of the celebs, and therefore, fans are happy that celebs are updating their fans on social media with their daily updates. While has been washing utensils and making pancakes, Vicky Kaushal has been cleaning fans and has been baking banana bread, and if we talk about Student of the year 2 actress, Ananya Panday, she has been spending time video-chatting with her friends.

Today, Ananya Panday posted a photo on social media wherein she is seen posing in a bathrobe and sunglasses with wet hair, and alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “I’m under no obligation to make sense to you @sashajairam #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive..” Well, we totally love Ananya’s bathrobe look to videochat with her friend and we think that we too are going to take cue from Ananya. Also, a few days back, Ananya Panday went live for the first time on Instagram and when a fan asked her to pick between Student of the year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Who, Ananya had said that she can’t pick up one out of the two because both the films are extremely close to her heart.

On the work front, prior to the lockdown, Ananya was shooting for Fighter starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ishaan Khatter starring Khaali Peeli. Talking about Khali Peeli, as per reports, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for a high-octane chase sequence in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and it is being said that it is the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and the film was scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020, however, given the Coronavirus lockdown, we are sure that the film’s release will be postponed.

Check out Ananya Panday's straight out of the shower look here as she video chats with a friend:

