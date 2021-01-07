Ananya Panday does an aerial inversion during her yoga session with sister Rysa Pandey; See PHOTOS

Ananya Panday shells out major fitness inspiration at times and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Ananya Panday returned from Maldives a few days ago after having celebrated New Year there with Ishaan Khatter. Now that she is back, the Student of the Year 2 actress is back to her regular routine and we get a glimpse of the same through her social media handle. Ananya was even spotted stepping out after a yoga session in the city on Thursday. Now, the actress has shared instances of the session on her Instagram that has left the fans intrigued.

The first picture shows the actress perfectly nailing an aerial yoga inversion on a hammock. She is seen wearing a burgundy-coloured sports bra teamed up with a pair of matching black tights. Not only that but Ananya’s sister Rysa Panday also joined her in doing some stretching exercises and push-ups that can be seen in the pictures. While talking about the same, the Khaali Peeli actress writes, “my favourite morning ritual the world is truly better upside down.”

Check out the pictures below:

Ananya grabbed headlines when she jetted off for an exotic vacation with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The movie was released on an OTT platform last year. The actress will next be collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda in a Pan India movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The diva will also team up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next project. The team shot for the same in Mumbai and Goa.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

