Ananya Panday doles out mid week inspo as she nails a headstand, but fans are smitten by her all pink look

Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and due to the pandemic, the film witnessed an OTT release. Post Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in tentatively titled Fighter. That said, after the release of Khaali Peeli, Ananya is chilling at home and to begin with, she is working out at home. Thanks to social media, Ananya gave us a sneak-peek of her yoga session. In the photo, Ananya is seen nailing a headstand in a sports bra and mini shorts.

Ananya, for the at-home yoga session, opted for an all-pink vibe as she even picked a pink yoga mat. That said, amid the lockdown, Annaya Panday baked cookies with sister Rysa and also, since she couldn’t meet her BFF Suhana, Ananya used to make sure to leave lovey-dovey comments on the photo.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli and the film released as a pay-per-view service on October 2 on ZeePlex. Also, the film released at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Soon, Ananya will head to Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Talking about Khaali Peeli, as per trade analyst Komal Nahta, the drive-in theatre was completely sold out in Delhi. He tweeted, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."

