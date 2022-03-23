Ananya Panday dons a red swimsuit as she enjoys a glorious sunset by the pool; WATCH

Looks like Ananya Panday is unaffected by any midweek blues as the actress is seen having a great time by the pool. Ananya is only a few films old in showbiz, yet she has managed to successfully find her place in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. She is constantly in the limelight and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Speaking of which, the Gehraiyaan actress is quite active on Instagram and often treats netizens to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped sneak-peeks of her day by the pool.

Some time back, Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared a video, in which she can be seen spending time by herself. She can be seen donning a red swimsuit and her shoulder-length hair is left open. She opted for a minimal makeup look with some lip tint. She panned the camera to give fans a glimpse of the pool-side. In the next video, she filmed a beautiful sunset. In the following story, one can see her in a white outfit. She smiled at the camera as she clicked the selfie. The actress added the song Masakali from Delhi 6 to her story.

Here are a few screengrabs from Ananya Panday’s story:

Click HERE to watch Ananya Panday’s Instagram story.

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

