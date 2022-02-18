Ananya Panday: Don't want people to come to my place because my dad is always roaming around in towel

Ever since Gehraiyaan was released, people have been going gaga over the movie and the complexities of life it portrays. The actors’ impeccable acting had a huge role in making the movie the grand success it has become today. Ananya Panday, who plays the role of one of the protagonists, has been getting applauded for her performance. In a recent interview, while promoting the movie, Ananya Panday revealed that she doesn’t like having people come over to her house because there is always a chance that they might catch her father Chunky Panday in a towel.

The whole Gehraiyaan troupe, protagonists, and director Shakun Batra had an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says. During the interaction, Ananya’s co-stars humorously complained that she doesn’t like sharing food. Deepika also recalled how they wanted to visit Ananya’s house numerous times but Ananya refused. So, when Cyrus asked what was the reason behind her not wanting people to come over, Ananya revealed a funny fact. She told that it was because of her dad Chunky Panday.

She said, “Because my dad is always roaming around in a towel. If you all still want to come, come.” Okay, we didn’t see THAT coming! To this, Shakun added, "I can already imagine so many memes being made on that."

Meanwhile, apart from Gehraiyaan, Ananya will next feature in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger. The movie will feature Ananya alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

