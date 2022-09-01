Ananya Panday- A dream girl on the ghats of Ganges; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday has been one of the most talked-about actresses in the current generation. She has proved her acting skills in her career span and has indeed become one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. She is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in Mathura. The actress has been taking to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from the sets of this film and leaving her fans quite excited.

Today, Ananya Panday shared a couple of pictures of her giving complete touristy vibes. In the first picture, we can see her dressed in completely black attire with an orange coloured scarf wrapped around her neck with religious quotes written on it. She looked away from the camera and looked lovely in a nose ring. In the next picture, we can see her standing amidst a beautiful wall. The next two pictures also see her smiling candidly.

On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets the attention of others. It also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and the film was a massive hit. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.

