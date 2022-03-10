Ananya Panday drops adorable photos on sister Rysa Panday's 18th birthday as she wishes her 'whole heart'

Birthdays certainly are a special occasion and when one of your siblings celebrates it, it becomes even more fun. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday ensured that her sister Rysa Panday's 18th birthday is special by sharing a plethora of priceless photos on social media to wish her on her 18th birthday. On Thursday, as Rysa turned 18, sister Ananya shared a lovely birthday wish for her with cute photos from their vacay time together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya wrote, "Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaa (Mouse) my whole heart." In the photos, Ananya could be seen showering her sister with kisses, enjoying a Japanese meal with her, walking on the streets with style, enjoying at the beach with their pet dog and having a gala time in New York. The Khaali Peeli actress ensured that her sister knows how much she loves her with her birthday note and well, it certainly will leave you in awe.

See how Ananya wished Rysa:

As soon as Ananya shared the photos, several fans began to comment and wished Rysa on her 18th birthday. Often, when Ananya steps out with her sister in town, the paps capture them in the frame and the photos tend to go viral. Ananya's mother Bhavana had been sharing cute photos of Rysa all week as she counted down to her younger daughter's 18th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is a pan India release and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. She also will begin shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

