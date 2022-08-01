Ananya Panday drops an aesthetic glimpse of her many ‘mood swings’ as she promotes Liger; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular names in the current generation of newbie actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ananya made her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, and ever since then, she has been a part of the limelight. She likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, earlier today, Ananya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a collage of her photos, as she promoted her upcoming film Liger.

Ananya Panday shares many glimpses of her many moods as she promotes Liger

A few hours back, Ananya took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a new collage consisting of nine photos. The Gehraiyaan actress looked spectacular as she donned a pretty floral green cropped top with light blue denim pants. Her short hair was left open and she styled them in waves. Her makeup looked perfect and flawless. In all the photos, Ananya can be seen portraying different moods, starting from happy, confused, shocked, scared, angry, and many more. Sharing the collage, she captioned the post, “My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes (laughing emoji) #Liger25thAugust”.

Take a look:

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the much-anticipated pan-India film Liger, where she will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. With this movie, she will be making her Telugu debut. The Puri Jagannadh film is all set to release in the theatres on the 25th of August. Apart from this, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film will feature her with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

