Ananya Panday drops BTS photo with Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar as Pati Patni Aur Woh turns 2

Pati Patni Aur Woh has clocked two years today, on the 6th of December 2021. To celebrate this special day, Ananya Panday took to her social media space and shared a new behind-the-scenes picture with her co-stars of the movie – Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. In the picture, Ananya can be seen slaying in a sleeveless red bodycon dress. Her hair is styled in waves, while flawless makeup and a dainty pair of earrings punctuated her look. The actress is seen staring at the camera, as she poses sits atop a table.

Apart from Ananya, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi are in the frame as well, with both of them seated on chairs. All the actors are dressed like their characters of their film. While Bhumi is seen clad in a white saree, Kartik is seen donning a checkered green shirt. The trio is seated at a dining table that looks like part of the set. Sharing this picture on her Instagram space, Ananya captioned it, “Did anyone ask for dessert? #2YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh so many fun memories on this special special film. Thank you all for the love and laughter.”

Take a look:

Pati Patni Aur Woh had a mixed response from the audience and critics. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Chintu Tyagi. It was produced under the banners of B.R. Studios and T-Series. The film follows the story of Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) who is married to Vedika Tripathi (Bhumi Pednekar). He gets infatuated with fashion designer Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday), and what follows after is the plot of the movie.

