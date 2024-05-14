Ananya Panday drops ‘forgotten photos’ amid break up reports with Aditya Roy Kapur; urges fans to calm down for THIS reason

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense. Besides her acting prowess, she consistently sets fashion trends with her outfits. With a strong presence on social media, she frequently offers glimpses into her daily life to her fans. Recently, she graced social media with some breathtaking snapshots, radiating sheer beauty.

She also urged her fans to remain calm and provided clarification in advance regarding one of her photos in the post.

Ananya Panday shares stunning snapshots on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared some 'forgotten photos' from her camera roll. In the first picture, she is captured posing in a stunning blue bikini against the backdrop of a river. In the second snapshot, she confidently showcases her backless black and white striped outfit.

The third image portrays Ananya Panday striking a cute pose in a pink bikini. The fourth picture features several Polaroid shots of her in party attire. Subsequent photos also showcase her in bikinis from her vacation diaries.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, she captioned them, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll (the last pic is of a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic please calm down)."

As soon as she shared the pictures, her mom Bhavana Pandey dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section. Her bff, Shanaya Kapoor, left a devil head emoji in the comments.

Did Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur break up?

Ananya Panday made headlines recently amid rumors of her split with beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Sources disclosed that the couple parted ways due to a rough patch in their relationship. However, they sparked patch-up rumors after appearing together in an advertisement. Despite the speculation, neither of them has responded to any of the rumors yet.

