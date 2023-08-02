Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh; Calls it her 'biggest moments ever'

After songs like What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile, and Dhindhora Baje Re, were released from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, another dance number titled Heart Throb hs been dropped. The song features Ranveer Singh in particular and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan making a special cameo appearance.

Heart Throb song released; Ananya Panday thanked Karan Johar in an Instagram post

Finally, another banger from RRKPK was released on August 1 and the audiences cannot keep calm. As the title of the song suggests, it features the OG Heart Throb of Bollywood - Ranveer Singh. Alongside him, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan make a unique appearance. So, to show gratitude, Panday, who will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram to share the full version of the song. In the post, she thanked Johar by writing, “Thank you for this Karan I love you”. The actress also praised Singh’s dancing moves and wrote, “No one does it like you.” Have a look:

Dharma Productions announced on Instagram about ‘Munda Laajawab’

Dharma Productions also took to its Instagram account to update the fans about the release of Heart Throb song. The post read, “Munda laajawab ji, such a #HeartThrob ji! (heart-eyed emoji) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas now - book your tickets! (Links in bio).” While one fan wrote, “Cameo songs are always the best,” another one wrote, “He (Singh) is the HEARTHROB of the movie… Ranveer as Rocky ROCKS (clapping emojis).” Have a look:

Netizens react to Heart Throb

Soon after the release of the song, netizens drew parallels of the Heart Throb song to the Deewangi Deewangi song from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om that featured Shah Rukh Khan. This is just like in the RRKPK song, other actors make a special cameo, in Deewangi Deewangi song as well, many actors including Rekha, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and others made a special appearance.

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28 and featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in key roles.