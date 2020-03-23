Ananya Panday drops a glimpse of her ‘Quarantine Mood’ as she dolls up in LBD to go out & sit in living room

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a photo of herself after she got dressed to impress in her house. The Khaali Peeli actress shared her Quarantine Mood in the photo and it’s absolutely relatable. Check it out.

Actress Ananya Panday has been staying at home with her family since the Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra brought shootings to a standstill. The Khaali Peeli actress has been sharing adorable photos while spending her time at home with dad Chunky Panday, mom Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. Now, with the Coronavirus lockdown imposed, Ananya and her family haven’t been heading out and to break the monotony, looks like the SOTY 2 star decided to dress in her best.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared how she decided to spend her time while self-isolating herself. The Khaali Peeli star opted to dress up in a stunning little black dress in order to go out to sit in her living room. The gorgeous star opted for a no makeup look with a neckpiece for her OOTD to spend time with her family at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Panday left her long tresses open and clicked a mirror-selfie while looking at herself in her phone camera.

Furthermore, Ananya captioned her photo as, “all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe” While she shared the same photo on her Instagram story, Ananya tagged Vaani Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for the challenge.

Check out Ananya’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Shakun Batra’s next. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

