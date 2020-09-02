Ananya Panday drops gorgeous candid clicks by Ishaan Khatter with positive note amid backlash for Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday took to social media and shared yet another couple of photos from the sets of Khaali Peeli. The photos were clicked by her co-star Ishaan Khatter. However, it was Ananya’s caption that stole the show.

Actress Ananya Panday has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Khaali Peeli that have been clicked by her co-star Ishaan Khatter. Once again, on Wednesday, Ananya shared candid clicks by Ishaan from the sets of the film and left everyone in awe. However, along with the photos, it was Ananya’s positive note that drew everyone’s attention. Ananya and Ishaan’s film Khaali Peeli’s teaser was released recently. However, due to the nepotism debate that sparked off, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, it received massive backlash.

The teaser came among the most disliked videos on YouTube after Sadak 2 of a Bollywood film and currently stands at 1.7 million dislikes. Amid this, Ananya shared her gorgeous photos with a positive note. She wrote, “f everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli.” In the photos, Ananya is seen dressed up as her character from the film. Clad in a peach and white suit, Ananya looked gorgeous as she stood by the railing of a bridge.

The candid photos surely left everyone in awe of her look and many even lauded Ishaan’s photography. The gorgeous star was seen with minimal makeup on and her hair was left loose.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s photos:

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli stars Ananya and Ishaan in the lead. The trailer featured them in a thrilling story where Ishaan is seen playing the taxi driver while Ananya is the passenger. The film has been the talk of the town since quite some time. Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. It also has Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. It was initially announced to be released on June 12, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, it was pushed. The new release date is yet to be announced. Rumours have it that the film may release on an OTT platform. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Also Read|Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli teaser becomes the 2nd most disliked on YouTube after Sadak 2

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×