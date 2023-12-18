Ananya Panday drops heart-melting childhood video reciting ‘little monkey’ poem; fans gush over her 'cuteness'

Ananya Panday is one of the excellent actresses in the current generation. Currently, she is looking forward to the release date of her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other hand, she always keeps treating her fans and followers with her cute childhood videos and pictures. Now, yet again, a while back, she posted a childhood video where she is seen reciting a poem that is enough to bring a smile to one’s face.

Ananya Panday drops a cutesy childhood video reciting a poem

Today, on December 18, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and dropped an aww-so-cute childhood video. In the video, she recites, "I had a little monkey who used to climb a tree. He took a little coconut and threw it down at me. My monkey was so wrong, I didn’t know what to do, I put him in my motor car and drove him to the zoo”.

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey from behind the camera, compliments her by saying, "Very good", meanwhile, the actress falls and Bhavana further asks her “Who pushed you?”

With a sweet smile, she quips, “Nirvaan Panday.” It goes without saying that sweet childish actions are enough to melt anyone’s heart. While sharing the video, she captioned it, “Enthu cutlet from day 1(accompanied by a frog emoji)."

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the video. A fan called her "cutie pie," and another fan commented, “Awww Cutest Annie.” While several other fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section as they gushed over her cuteness.

In addition, singer Lisa Mishra commented, “going back in time to kidnap this baby” and Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, “hahahahha always !!!!”

Ananya Panday's work front

After tasting success in her last release, Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next OTT project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.

Furthermore, it is jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be streaming on Netflix from December 26.

