Ananya Panday drops mirror selfies from her vanity at 4 AM; Fan says 'Mam aap meri favourite ho'

Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film Liger with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda, has shared her 4 am vanity look. The actress was seen sporting a nude-coloured crop top with washed blue denim, showing off her mid-rift. Ananya went with light make-up and added a shiny lip gloss and a beaded necklace. She tied up her hair in a messy bun. Sharing the post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress penned the caption, “4 am vanity in my vanity.”

Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. Her friend and Fashion Stylist Tanya Gharvi commented, “Who looks like this at 4 am.” One of them also wrote, “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta (how can be someone this beautiful).” Another fan commented “Cuteness overload.” One of the fans wrote: ''Mam aap meri favourite ho.''

Ananya has been treating her fans with cute mirror selfies ever since she started her promotional duties for Liger. A couple of days back, she shared a mirror selfie with her inspirational idol Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress Karisma Kapoor. Wearing a multicoloured striped dress, the Student Of The Year 2 actress twinned effortlessly with Karisma’s photo. The caption of the photo read: “BTS of Liger twining with the forever inspo (inspiration) Lolo, fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. She will also feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.