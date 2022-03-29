Ananya Panday drops an OLD pic of Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor & mom Bhavana from the memory trunk

We love coming across blasts from the past, don’t we? Well, if you like seeing throwback pictures of B’Town celebs just like we do, we guarantee that you are in for a treat tonight as Ananya Panday has shared a beautiful picture featuring BFFs Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor.

A couple of hours back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared an old throwback picture in which we see young Gauri, Bhavana, and Maheep seated together. The three ladies can be seen looking at the camera, as they posed for a picture. Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri was seen sporting a comfortable, printed attire. Ananya’s mother Bhavana and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Bhavana, on the other hand, was seen donning a beige top with noodle straps which she paired with a white, embellished skirt. Her Fabulous Lives co-star Maheep Kapoor was seen donning stylish casuals featuring a white top with denim pants.

After Ananya shared the picture on her Instagram stories, Gauri reshared it on her Instagram space as well.

Take a look at Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey’s throwback picture:

Maheep and Bhavana featured on the first season of the reality web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from them, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan were featured on the show too. Gauri Khan, along with Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance in one of the episodes. They will soon be seen in the next season of the series.

