Ananya Panday drops photos from Liger's night shoot in Las Vegas; Calls it ‘bathrobe in a car’ series

Ananya Panday is taking her Liger shoot in Las Vegas one day at a time! The actress who is starring alongside south star Vijay Dverakonda are currently in t he US to film scenes of Liger which include international boxing legend Mike Tyson. The shooting is currently underway and Ananya gave a glimpse from the film's night shoot.

The actress dropped a series of photos that included her in a bathrobe posing for pictures in a car. With full glam makeup and her hair done, Ananya shared goofy photos of herself and told her fans that she cannot really explain what's happening. Her caption read, "‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain) #NightShoot #LIGER."

The photos and caption cracked up Ananya Panday's mum Bhavana Pandey who commented with a string of laugh emojis. Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor were lovestruck by Ananya's imperfectly perfect photos. Whereas, Seema Khan called her "Pretty".

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos below:

Recently in Vegas, Ananya and Vijay delighted netizens with photos of them horse riding. Mike Tyson's photos with the team of Liger were also widely circulated on social media and were indeed a treat for fans.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Arjun Varain Singh’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Gourav Adarsh is another film under her belt.

ALSO READ: Liger: Ananya Panday gives cowgirl vibes as she goes horse riding with ‘howdy rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda; PIC