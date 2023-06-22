Ananya Panday drops ‘then-and-now’ PIC with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: ‘Sisters Forever’

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya have been childhood best friends, and they often shell out major friendship goals with their pictures and videos together on Instagram. While Ananya is already a popular Bollywood actress, Shanaya and Suhana will soon foray into the world of acting. Fans love to see the BFF’s pictures together, and today, Ananya treating them with a stunning ‘then-and-now’ picture of themselves, that showed us their transformation over the years.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘then and now’ pic

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story on Thursday evening and shared a collage of two photos. The one above showed Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya’s childhood picture in which the trio is seen posing with their water guns. We can see Suhana posing in the center, with Ananya on the left, and Shanaya on the right. Below this picture, Ananya shared another recent picture, in which Suhana, Shanaya, and Ananya are seen recreating the same pose from their childhood. Suhana is seen in the center, wearing a blue outfit with polka dots, with Suhana and Ananya on either side of her. Sharing the collage, Ananya shared a gif that read, “Sisters 4ever (forever).”

Shanaya Kapoor also shared the same picture on her Instagram story and posted a red heart emoji. Check it out below!

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday whether she thinks her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya will survive in the future. Ananya quickly replied yes, and said, “Because it’s not even friendship anymore. I think it’s family.” When asked whether she sees their friendship crumbling as a result of the ‘industry dynamics’, Ananya said that she believes it wouldn’t affect their friendship. “I think that we all just have a lot of genuine love for each other. Whenever I talk about this I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors together. We have had so many discussions. We played so many acting games. So, I think I’ll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that.”

While Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday says 'find your balance' as she practices perfect Shirshasana on International Yoga Day 2023