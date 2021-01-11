Ananya Panday is elated as mom Bhavana gives her a relaxing 'Sunday Champi'; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday returned from Maldives a few days back where she had gone for celebrating New Year with Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Ananya Panday loves spending time with her family members and her social media timeline is proof. Whenever the actress finishes off her work or comes back home after a long vacation, she is always seen hanging out with her loved ones. As we speak of this, the Student of the Year 2 star chose to spend this Sunday at home too and gave glimpses of the same on social media. She returned from Maldives a few days back after the New Year celebrations.

Coming to the present context, Ananya has shared a picture on her Instagram handle with mom Bhavana which is surely endearing. The actress looks elated as she gets a ‘Champi’ from the hands of the latter. She is seen wearing a simple blue t-shirt as can be seen in the picture while Bhavana Panday, on the other hand, is clad in a pink t-shirt. Ananya’s happiness is very much evident in her expression.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli which also featured Ishaan Khatter. It was directed by Maqbool Khan and released last year. The actress will next be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in a pan India project that has been tentatively titled Fighter. The much-anticipated drama has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Apart from that, Ananya will also be collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Shakun Batra’s next project. The name of the much-talked-about movie is yet to be revealed.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

