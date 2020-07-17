Ananya Panday enjoys a beautiful sunset by her balcony; Calls it 'sunny side up'

The Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday is seen donning a chic white top, and hair left open. The gorgeous Bollywood actress is enjoying the beautiful sunset by her balcony.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday shared a stunning photo of the sunset on her Instagram account. The Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday is seen donning a chic white top, and hair left open. The gorgeous Bollywood actress is enjoying the beautiful sunset by her balcony. The actress wrote in her Instagram caption, 'sunny side up' which clearly hints she is enjoying the sunset. On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming film Fighter. This film will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

The fans and followers of the stunner Ananya Panday are eagerly waiting to see Ananya Panday and Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda as the leading pair on the big screen. The stunning actress Ananya Panday was seen in the film like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The gorgeous actress, Ananya Panday will also reportedly feature in the upcoming film, called Khaali Peeli. The stunning actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. Due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the shooting of all the films had come to a complete stand still.

Ananya Panday's film with the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda also has to resume the shoot once the makers decide on a safe location. The film with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead is expected to be a pan India, and is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh.

