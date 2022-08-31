Ananya Panday enjoys the beauty of Vishram Ghat on a boat ride as she films for Dream Girl 2 in Mathura; WATCH

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular names in the current generation of newbie actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Despite being a few films old, the Pati Patni Au Woh actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. Ananya likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then.

Ananya, who is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her boat ride as she enjoys the scenic views of Vishram Ghat in Mathura. The Student Of The Year 2 actress can be seen having a blissful time in the middle of the river. Sharing the picture, she added geo-tagged the location as Vishram Ghat. Dream Girl 2 marks Ananya and Ayushmann's first on-screen collaboration together.

Check it out:

Recently, Ananya and Ayushmann also dropped a fun reel and celebrated India's win against Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ananya has bagged the sequel. A source close to production told us, "The makers were in talks with Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2. And as per our sources, makers of the film have zeroed down Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana." Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

In the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets the attention of others. It also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and the film was a massive hit. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

Apart from this, Ananya will feature next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

