Ananya Panday enjoys cake cutting ceremony with friends during early birthday bash; see INSIDE glimpses

Celebrations are in the air as Ananya Panday marks her 25th birthday today. The actress, fresh from the success of the hit film Dream Girl 2, was recently seen at the airport, sparking speculation that she might be heading for a birthday getaway with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. However, before taking off, she indulged in an early celebration with friends, complete with a cake-cutting ceremony. Inside glimpses from the party have now surfaced, offering a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday in advance with friends

Ananya Panday might be officially turning a year older today on October 30, but she kicked off the celebrations a few days early with her friends. In pictures shared by her friend, Orry, Ananya looked absolutely stunning in a short blue dress paired with chic white flats. Her makeup was on point, and she styled her hair in a casually elegant bun, complemented by small studs.

The photos capture Ananya posing with her friends, exuding style and grace. A glimpse into the cake-cutting ceremony reveals a two-tiered cake adorned with glamorous pictures of the actress, along with the heartfelt message, "Happiest Birthday Ananya Panday 30/10/23." Ananya wore a wide smile as she enjoyed and celebrated surrounded by her close friends.

Take a look!

Ananya Panday’s date with Aditya Roy Kapur and speculated birthday getaway

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the rumored Bollywood lovebirds, set the town abuzz with major couple goals a few nights ago. Despite arriving separately, the duo made a striking pair in matching stylish black outfits. A viral inside video from the restaurant captured a romantic moment between them. Ananya leaned on Aditya's shoulder, their arms entwined, as they engaged in a cozy conversation with others.

Ananya and Aditya continue to make waves with their frequent appearances, especially with their frequent travels. The duo previously made headlines when sweet lakeside pictures from their vacation in Portugal were leaked on the internet. Now, it appears they are off for another romantic holiday, likely to celebrate Ananya's birthday, as they were spotted separately at the airport yesterday.

