Ananya Panday enjoys the scenic beauty in Las Vegas as she shoots for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Ananya Panday has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India project Liger. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, the movie will mark her first pan India project and she has been quite excited about it. Interestingly, the team has recently headed to Las Vegas to shoot for Liger and the Student of The Year 2 actress has been sharing beautiful glimpses of the city. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya has once again shared a beautiful video from Las Vegas