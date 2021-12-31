Ananya Panday enjoys under a sky full of stars ahead of unveiling Liger’s first glimpse with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson starrer much-anticipated pan-India movie Liger is gearing up to hit the silver screens on August 25, 2022. Now, the makers are all set to release the first glimpse of the movie on Friday, December 31. Just a day ahead of unveiling Liger’s first glimpse, the female lead of the film, Ananya Panday took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her dreamy getaway.

On the last day of the year, Panday enjoyed the beauty of mother nature under a sky full of stars. Previously, we saw her having a gala time as she took a tour of the wild life in a jungle. Now, after the tiring adventurous day, Ananya found solace under the dark sky which is lit up with stars. The green trees in the background are only accentuating the beauty of the photo. Take a look at it below:

Speaking of Liger, a few days ago, the makers dropped a teaser video announcing the date and time of the film's first glimpse. The video begins with a voiceover and the makers announce, “Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM.” Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar also dropped the teaser and wrote, "It’s almost time to unleash the beast to the nation! Starting your new year with a bang and a few punches!! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM"

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu language. The movie will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. After much-delay owing to the ongoing pandemic, the pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25.

