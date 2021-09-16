Ananya Panday is excited to resume ‘Liger’ shoot with Vijay Deverakonda: Can't wait to be back on set

Ananya Panday has said that she can’t wait to be back on the sets of her upcoming film Liger, where she will be featuring alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is geared up to star in the pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh. A few hours back the young actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a post by Charmme Kaur (the co-producer of the film) featuring Vijay from the sets of Liger. The shoot of the film resumed yesterday and Ananya can’t seem to contain her excitement to start filming.

Sharing Charmme’s post, Ananya expressed her excitement to resume shooting with team Liger. She wrote, “#Liger #SaalaCrossbreed Can’t wait to be back on sets with you guys @thedeverakonda @purijagannadh @charmmekaur” The same picture was also shared by Vijay on his social media yesterday, thus giving fans a glimpse of his character who is an MMA fighter in the film. Sharing the photo of him from the sets where he can be seen sitting inside a ring, Vijay wrote "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s aforementioned Instagram story:

Kuldip Sethi, who is Vijay’s personal trainer for Liger, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla that the actor will be seen as a beast and in a never-seen-before avatar on screen. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and in association with Puri Connects. The film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The Pan-India project also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and to be dubbed in other languages, Liger was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 9 September 2021, but it had to be postponed as the makers are yet to complete the shoot.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna on her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda: We don't even have to put in an effort